Police: Woman slain, man dead from self-inflicted wound

GARY, Ind. (AP) — The bodies of a 35-year-old woman and 23-year-old man have been found in a northwestern Indiana home.

Gary police said it appears the woman was slain and the man's wound was self-inflicted, the (Northwest Indiana) Times reported.

Both appeared to have been shot, according to police.

The woman’s three young children were in the home, but were not physically harmed, police Lt. Thomas Pawlak said.

Their ages were not released.

Officers went to home Friday afternoon following a call about a domestic disturbance.