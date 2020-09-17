Police: Woman killed in Seattle park, man found dead nearby

SEATTLE (AP) — Seattle police detectives are investigating two deaths Wednesday in Seattle’s Capitol Hill neighborhood.

A woman in her 30s was found dead in Cal Anderson Park and a man believed to be her partner was found dead after barricading himself inside a small pump house building, The Seattle Times reported.

Officers were called around 8 p.m. Wednesday to help Seattle Fire Department medics after the woman was found unresponsive, police said. Police said CPR efforts did not revive her. Police said they then learned of a man who was inside a pump house in the park.

According to police, officers talked to witnesses who said the woman and man were in a relationship and had been staying in the park.

Police said officers and negotiators unsuccessfully tried to coax the man out and they eventually called a SWAT team. About four hours later, police entered the building and found the man dead “inside at the bottom of a 10-foot tank, which contained approximately 50 gallons of 12 percent bleach solution,” according to the blotter.

Seattle police said the woman had been beaten and described the man as a person of interest in her death. The medical examiner will determine the official causes and manners of death. Their identities have not been released by officials.