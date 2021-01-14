Police: Woman dies after being hit by train in Lawrence

LAWRENCE, Kan. (AP) — A woman has died after being hit by a train in Lawrence, officials said.

The incident happened late Wednesday night at BNSF tracks near Second and Indiana streets, television station KSNT reported.

Officers and medics were called to the scene by someone reporting that a person had been hit by a train, police said, and arriving officers found a gravely injured woman. Medics attempted life-saving measures, but police said she died at the scene. Her name was not immediately released.

Police continue to investigate.