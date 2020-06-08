Police: Witnesses say Virginia man drove toward protesters

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — Police say a Virginia man has been charged after several witnesses reported that he revved his vehicle's engine and drove through protesters occupying a Richmond-area roadway.

Harry H. Rogers, of Hanover County, was arrested and charged with assault and battery after the incident late Sunday afternoon, Henrico County police said in a news release.

Police said an adult victim reported the incident, which came amid days of protests in the Richmond area and around the country over the death of George Floyd. The victim was checked by a rescue team and refused any further treatment, the news release said.

Court records showed Rogers, 36, had an arraignment Monday morning. The attorney listed for him in court records, George Townsend, did not immediately return a call seeking comment.