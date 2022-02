CATONSVILLE, Md. (AP) — A 16-year-old boy was shot and wounded in the parking lot of a Maryland high school after dismissal Tuesday, police said.

A school resource officer reported the shooting in Catonsville High School’s back parking lot around 3 p.m., about 45 minutes after school let out, Baltimore County Police said in a news release. The boy was taken to an area trauma center with injuries that weren’t considered life-threatening, police said.