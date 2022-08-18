Police: Suspect in I-85 shootings had 2,000 rounds of ammo

AUBURN, Ala. (AP) — A man arrested in connection with three interstate shootings in Alabama and Georgia had more than 2,000 rounds of ammunition and an alarming number of firearms in his car, police said Thursday.
The Auburn Police Department also said they so far have not found a motive for the “seemingly random shootings." Jerel Raphael Brown, 39, of Montgomery, Alabama, was arrested in LaFayette, Alabama, on Wednesday after shootings were reported in Montgomery and Auburn in Alabama and near Hogansville, Georgia.