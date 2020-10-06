Police: Suspect in 2 Arkansas killings caught in California

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) — A southern Arkansas man suspected in the killings of his girlfriend and her 4-year-old son has been arrested in the Los Angeles area, police said Tuesday.

Jory Worthen was captured in Burbank, California, on Monday after leading U.S. marshals on a foot chase across rooftops, Camden Police Chief Boyd Woody said during a news conference. Worthen faces two counts of capital murder in the June 2019 death s of Alyssa Cannon, 20, and her child at their home in Camden, about 100 miles (160 kilometers) southwest of Little Rock.

Woody said authorities suspected Worthen was somewhere on the West Coast after Cannon’s 2007 white Honda Accord was found in Washington state, KATV-TV reported. Authorities received countless tips about Worthen’s whereabouts, including in Florida and Georgia, Woody said.

“We just never wanted to give up until we had him physically,” Woody said.

Worthen had been hiding out in hotels in California and using a stolen identity, Woody said.

he is being held in the Los Angeles County jail pending his extradition to Arkansas.