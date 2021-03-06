Police: Suspect got into wrong-way crash, was shot to death

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — A shooting suspect fleeing police got into a wrong-way crash on an Ohio interstate and was then killed in an exchange of gunfire with law enforcement personnel, authorities said.

At about 3 p.m. Friday, Columbus police started pursuing “a suspect who had warrants for felonious assault for a shooting that occurred in early February,” Lt. Dan Hargus told reporters. Police cruisers later disengaged from the pursuit, but a police department helicopter continued to track the suspect vehicle.

Franklin County sheriffs got involved shortly afterward and saw that the suspect had a firearm, Hargus said. The suspect then got onto Interstate 270 going the wrong direction in east Columbus and caused a head-on collision involving several vehicles in the northbound lanes south of I-70, Hargus said.

The suspect then got out of the vehicle and exchanged gunfire with a Columbus police officer and a deputy county sheriff, and the suspect was killed. Civilians involved in the crash sustained injuries not considered life-threatening. Chief Jim Gilbert of the sheriff's office said a weapon was recovered at the scene from the suspect.

The Ohio Bureau of Special Investigations will investigate, as per the policy of the Columbus department and also at the request of the sheriff's office, Gilbert said.