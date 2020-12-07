Police: Suspect exchanges gunfire with Milwaukee officer

MILWAUKEE (AP) — Authorities say an attempt by police to pull over a reckless driver resulted in shots being exchanged between a suspect and a Milwaukee police officer. There were no injuries as a result of the gunfire.

A Milwaukee Police Department release said officers were attempting to stop a vehicle that was “operating in a reckless manner” when the vehicle stopped at an intersection to avoid a collision. Officers attempted to make contact with the driver when a person from the vehicle fired several shots and an officer returned fire, the release said.

The suspects, a 31-year-old man and 30-year-old woman, fled the scene. They eventually stopped and were arrested without further incident. A firearm was recovered, police said.

The 24-year-old officer who fired his gun was placed on administrative duty, as is standard procedure.