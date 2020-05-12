Police: Standoff in eastern North Carolina leaves man dead

CALYPSO, N.C. (AP) — Authorities in eastern North Carolina say a man is dead following a standoff with police.

The Duplin County Sheriff’s Office said in a statement that the incident on Saturday began with the report of breaking and entering at a residence in the town of Calypso, which is about an hour east of Fayetteville.

The sheriff's office said deputies soon discovered that an unidentified man had been held against his will inside the home for several days. He was able to get out of the residence.

The sheriff's office said the deputies encountered Jonathan Carter, 27, of Wilmington. They said he barricaded himself inside and began to threaten law enforcement officials. An hours-long standoff ensued.

The sheriff's office's special response team responded and eventually entered the home. Authorities say he was shot by deputies. He died at the scene.

Authorities said Carter was white. They have not released the names or races of the deputies involved in the shooting.

The North Carolina State Bureau of Investigation is investigating the incident.