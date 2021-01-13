Police: Single source of drugs likely in 2 fatalities

BURLINGTON, Vt. (AP) — Burlington police say they believe a single source of drugs is responsible for two overdoses that led to the deaths of two women in the Vermont city.

Emergency crews were called Tuesday to a location that houses a transition program for women under the supervision of the Department of Corrections.

A 28-year-old woman was found dead in a first-floor unit. Then, a 37-year-old woman was found unresponsive in another unit. Attempts to revive her failed.

Police did not say what drugs were used, nor did they release the names of the women who died.

Burlington detectives are trying to determine the origin of the drugs. They say the investigation is in the earliest stages.