Police: Racist graffiti found on 3 schools in Kirkwood

KIRKWOOD, Mo. (AP) — Kirkwood police are investigating after “racist and derogatory" statements were found at three schools in the city.

A student found the graffiti at Kirkwood High School Wednesday evening. Maintenance staff checking all the district's schools found graffiti later that night at Nipher and North Kirkwood middle schools, The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reported.

The vandalized areas were cleaned overnight Wednesday, said Superintendent Dave Ulrich, who promised to work with police to ensure a “complete investigation” of the incidents.

“Several students did see the vandalism, and I am receiving reports of social media posts … we will immediately address this situation with students and staff members to reinforce that this is not how we conduct ourselves as Pioneers,” high school Principal Michael Havener wrote in an email to parents.