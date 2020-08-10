Police: Person found shot to death inside car on I-65

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (AP) — Police in Alabama were responding to a traffic accident on Interstate 65 when they found a person shot to death inside a vehicle, authorities said.

Birmingham police responded to a reported traffic accident around 1 a.m. Monday, news outlets reported.

Police Sgt. Rod Mauldin said officers found the victim on the northbound side of I-65 unresponsive and suffering from a gunshot. The victim was pronounced dead at the scene.

Mauldin said police believe the victim may have been targeted. The victim's identification wasn't immediately released.

Mauldin said anyone with information should contact the police.