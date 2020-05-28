Ogden officer killed, 1 hurt in shootout; gunman also dead

SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — A police officer was fatally shot and another injured Thursday in a shootout with man whose wife called police to report he had threatened to kill her, Utah authorities said.

Ogden Police Chief Randy Watt said the gunman was also killed when officers returned fire.

Watt said the suspect was on the front porch and confronted officers when they arrived at the house after the woman called 911 about alleged domestic violence. The man went inside and fired shots through the door as officers came after him, Watt said.

The officer who was killed had been on the job for a little more than a year, Watt said. He declined to name the officer or the suspect.

The second officer who was shot was taken to the hospital but was expected to survive. He works for Adult Probation and Parole, Watt said.

Watt said children who were in the home were found safe after the gunfire. It's unknown what happened with the woman who called police. Watt declined to answer any questions at the news conference.

The shooting triggered a lockdown of the neighborhood in Ogden, a city about 40 miles (64 kilometers) north of Salt Lake City.

It is the first fatal shooting of a Utah law enforcement officer since January 2019 when Provo Police officer Joseph Shinners was killed during an encounter with a wanted man, according to Utah's fallen officer memorial website.

“Our hearts are broken. We have lost one of our own," said Watt, holding back tears.