Police: Officer shot and wounded at Rehoboth Beach motel

REHOBOTH, Del. (AP) — Police in the Delaware city of Milford say that an officer has been wounded in a shooting incident in Rehoboth Beach.

The Delaware State News reports that the officer was wounded Thursday night while working as part of a U.S. Marshals Fugitive Task Force.

Milford Det. Timothy Maloney, a public information officer with the department, did not name the wounded officer or disclose his condition Friday morning.

“We did have an officer injured in the shooting in Rehoboth last night who was currently assigned to the U.S. Marshals Fugitive Task Force in Delaware. We can’t tell you about the officer at this time… Anything about the incident will go to the Delaware State Police,” Det. Maloney said.

Delaware State Police said there had been reports of shots fired coming from the area of a motel. State police and surrounding departments responded to the scene and determined a shooting had occurred.

State police said the incident was contained to that specific location and that there was no threat to public safety.