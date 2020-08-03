Police: Officer-involved shooting leaves one dead

MOORESVILLE, N.C. (AP) — Police in North Carolina say that one person is dead following an officer-involved shooting in Mooresville.

Mooresville police spokeswoman Kim Sellers said in an email that the incident occurred Sunday night.

She wrote that officers had responded to a residence for a domestic incident that reportedly involved an assault. One fatality occurred after police arrived.

Sellers said that the North Carolina’s State Bureau of Investigation is investigating the incident. No further details were released.

Mooresville is located north of Charlotte.