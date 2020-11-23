2 dead in stabbing at church in San Jose, California

SAN JOSE, Calif. (AP) — Two people died in a stabbing Sunday night at a church in California, and multiple other people are “seriously wounded,” San Jose police and Mayor Sam Liccardo said.

“Our hearts go out to the families of the two community members who have succumbed to stabbing wounds in the attack at Grace Baptist Church downtown,” Liccardo said in a tweet late Sunday.

San Jose police said on Twitter that officers responded to the church on a reported stabbing. The department confirmed the deaths and said multiple people had injures, some life-threatening.

Liccardo also said in his tweet that police arrested a suspect.

Police said there were no services taking place at the time of the stabbing, but that homeless individuals had been brought to the church to get them out of the cold.