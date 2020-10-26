Police: Mom fatally shoots twin daughters, self

BELLINGHAM, Wash. (AP) — A woman fatally shot her twin daughters and then herself near Bellingham Friday night, police said.

At about 1:15 p.m. on Saturday deputies were called to Sudden Valley for a welfare check, the Whatcom County Sheriff’s Office said.

The Bellingham Herald reports a roommate at the multi-level residence reported finding his landlord and her two children dead in an upstairs bedroom.

Detectives determined that 55-year-old Michele Boudreau Deegan shot the 7-year-olds while they were sleeping. The sheriff’s office says Deegan then shot herself.

The sheriff’s office said Deegan had been involved in a custody dispute about the children, “which appears to be the primary motive behind the incident,” according to the release.

The sheriff’s office is not releasing any more information into the incident, pending final autopsy results and the completion of the investigation.