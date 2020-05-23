Police: Miami mom faked son's abduction, faces murder charge

MIAMI (AP) — A Miami woman faked her son’s abduction and instead led him to the canal where he drowned, officials said Saturday.

Court records show 45-year-old Patricia Ripley is facing a first-degree murder charge. Her son was 9-year-old Alejandro Ripley and was autistic and nonverbal.

The Miami-Dade police department says the mother first claimed she was ambushed by two black men who demanded drugs and took her son late Thursday prompting an Amber Alert in the area south of Miami.

The boy’s body was pulled out of a golf course canal early Friday.

The Miami Herald first reported that Ripley recanted her story when confronted by detectives with evidence that she had been at the canal, stating “he’s going to be in a better place.”