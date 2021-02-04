Police: Member of US Marshals shot in Baltimore

BALTIMORE (AP) — Police in Baltimore say that a member of the U.S. marshals has been shot while serving an arrest warrant.

Baltimore police announced the shooting on Twitter on Thursday morning.

The extent of the federal agent's injuries is unknown.

Police said the shooting occurred on the 1400 block of N. Mount Street. No other details have been released.

The US Marshals Service didn’t immediately respond to a phone call seeking comment.