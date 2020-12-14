Police: Man shot, wounded by officer faces charges

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Authorities say charges have been filed against a man shot and wounded by a Philadelphia police officer last week after officials say he charged at the officer with a knife despite multiple attempts to restrain him with a stun device.

Police say 50-year-old Jose Cerda faces charges of assault of a law enforcement officer, possession of an instrument of crime, simple assault, and recklessly endangering another person.

Officers called to the Feltonville neighborhood on Dec. 9 allege that Cerda was at the top landing of some stairs and began descending toward the officers with a 10-inch knife, refusing their commands to drop the weapon. Police said the officers retreated and stun devices were used three times but had no effect.

Police allege that Cerda charged at one officer with the knife, and that officer ran backward for about 225 feet while ordering the defendant more than a dozen times to drop the weapon. Police said the officer fired twice, and when Cerda continued to approach, fired a third time, hitting him in the chest.

A message seeking comment was sent to the Defender Association of Philadelphia, which is listed in court documents as defending Cerda.

https://www.inquirer.com/crime/philadelphia-police-shoot-man-feltonville-20201209.html