Police: Man killed, woman injured in Kansas City shooting

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — A man was killed and a woman critically injured in a shooting in a neighborhood on Kansas City's south side, police said.

The shooting was reported around 3 p.m. Thursday, and arriving officers found a man dead at the scene, police said in a news release. An injured woman at the scene was taken to a hospital in critical condition. Their names were not immediately released.

Police said the pair were shot by an unknown suspect who then fled the area.

The man’s death marked the city’s 12th homicide so far this year, compared with 19 homicides by this time last year, according to data kept by The Kansas City Star.