Police: Man fatally stabbed his girlfriend in Virginia

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — A man has been accused of fatally stabbing his girlfriend inside a home in Virginia.

Officers found the victim, Christina Cunningham, unresponsive after being called to a residence in Richmond Sunday night for a report of a man “possibly having a psychotic episode," the Richmond Police Department said in a statement. Cunningham was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police had first encountered Maury E. Williams, Cunningham's boyfriend, who authorities say told officers about the stabbing in the home, the Richmond Times-Dispatch reported.

Williams has been charged with murder and stabbing in the commission of a felony. It was not immediately clear if he had an attorney who could comment on his behalf.