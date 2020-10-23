Police: Man fatally shot in Boise home; woman arrested

BOISE, Idaho (AP) — An Idaho woman was arrested after police believe she fatally shot a man inside a Boise home, authorities said.

The Boise Police Department said Josina Regan, 45, was booked into the Ada County jail on one felony count of second-degree murder, the Idaho Statesman reported. She was still in jail custody as of Friday morning.

Officers responded to a call Thursday around 4 a.m. where they found a man with multiple gunshot wounds, authorities said. Police attempted lifesaving measures, but the man died at the scene.

Police later determined his death a homicide and identified Regan as a suspect. Court records don’t yet show if she has obtained an attorney.

Police said the man is expected to be identified after the Ada County coroner's office notifies next of kin.

An investigation is ongoing.