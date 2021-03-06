Police: Man drove wrong way on highway, struck trooper

SOUTHINGTON, Conn. (AP) — Connecticut state police arrested a Utah man early Saturday morning after they said he drove the wrong way on a highway, led police on a chase and intentionally struck a trooper, who was not seriously injured.

Michael Newman, 35, of Salt Lake City, was charged with assaulting a police officer, driving under the influence, reckless driving and other crimes. He was detained on $150,000 bail pending a court arraignment on Monday.

It wasn't clear if Newman has an attorney who could respond to the allegations.

Troopers said they responded to reports of someone driving the wrong way on Interstate 84 in Southington shortly after 2 a.m. State police and Southington police closed the highway to protect other drivers, and said they found Newman's car being driven in circles on the freeway.

When the vehicle eventually stopped, Trooper First Class James Grimes tried to remove Newman from the car, but Newman drove off and dragged Grimes, state police said. Troopers immediately boxed in Newman, who fled again and struck Grimes, troopers said. Newman then drove on both sides of the highway before being stopped and taken into custody, police said.