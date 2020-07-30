Police: Man dove through window, officers exposed to blood

STAMFORD, Conn. (AP) — A man dove through a window in his Connecticut home, seriously injuring himself and bloodying 10 officers who responded to an emergency phone call, police said.

The daughter of the 39-year-old man called 911 when her father crashed through a window of their home in Stamford on Tuesday. He cut open his arms and abdomen, and bled so profusely police officers said they thought there was an additional injured person at the home, Stamford police Assistant Chief Tom Wuennemann told the Stamford Advocate.

The man was taken to the hospital and Stamford police said he was in intensive care waiting a surgery to repair his intestines, the Stamford Advocate reported.

Investigators said they did not yet know why the man jumped through the window, but said it may have been related to drug use.

Officers arrived at the home after 10:30 p.m. and found the man outside covered in blood, the Stamford police said. Ten officers came in contact with the man's blood and all went to a hospital for testing, the police said.

“The amount of blood was truly incredible. It was throughout the house and there was some on a car. It was hard to believe that he was able to be up and walking around with that much blood on the scene,” Wuennemann told the newspaper.

Police said they are not identifying the man, who is not charged with a crime.