Police: Man charged in fatal stabbing of his mother

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (AP) — Authorities in North Carolina say a man has been charged in the stabbing death of his mother.

The Winston-Salem Journal reports that Jacob Christian Jones, 33, was charged with murder on Sunday.

Authorities said his mother, Rosalyn Jalperya Howard, 68, was killed on Saturday.

Winston-Salem police said officers responded to a report of an assault on Saturday afternoon at Howards’ house. Police said she was found inside with a fatal stab wound.

Police said detectives learned that Jones had been at the house and had left with his four kids. Police said he did not have legal custody of the children and issued an Amber Alert for a 9-year-old.

Police said Jones and the children were found hours later. The children are now with relatives.

Police said that Jones was charged with murder in a warrant. He was expected to be transferred from the Mecklenburg County Jail to the Forsyth County Detention Center. It's unclear if he has hired an attorney.