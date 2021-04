PROVIDENCE, R.I. (AP) — Police in Rhode Island say a man assaulted a 16-year-old Walmart worker after refusing to put a mask on his young child.

Authorities say the altercation occurred at a Walmart in North Smithfield after the teenage employee informed the man that store policy required his toddler to wear a mask. The man refused, and then the teen went to notify a manager, the man put him in a choke hold and punched him.