Police: Man, 62, froze to death inside his mid-Michigan home

FREELAND, Mich. (AP) — A man found dead last week inside his mid-Michigan home froze to death inside the unheated mobile home, police said.

Arnoul Jaros, 62, was emaciated but his cause of death was determined to be accidental hypothermia, Tittabawassee Township police said Monday.

Officers and firefighters found Jaros' body “in a frozen state” when they forced their way into his home on Feb. 15, police said. Relatives who had tried unsuccessfully to invite him to a family dinner had asked police to conduct a welfare check at his home in Freeland, located in western Saginaw County.

Police said it had been at least two months since Jaros had been in contact with relatives, The Bay City Times reported.

There was no electricity to the house and the temperature inside was at 25 degrees (minus 3.9 Celsius), police said in a news release.

Consumers Energy said power and gas had been shut off to the home in July due to nonpayment, police said. That bill was paid in full on July 15, but the utility was not contacted after the payment to restore the utilities, police said.