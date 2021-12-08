Police ID carjacking suspect, say he did not shoot woman

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Portland police released the name of the person suspected of taking cars at gunpoint before police fatally shot him on Interstate 5 and also said Wednesday he did not shoot a woman as previously reported.

The Portland Police Bureau said Wednesday that police shot and killed 30-year-old Brandon Keck on Monday. Police previously said officer John Hughes of the Portland Police Bureau shot Keck and is on administrative leave while an investigation into the incident is conducted.