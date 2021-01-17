Police: Gunshot victim crashes into New Haven building, dies

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (AP) — A shooting victim crashed a car into a building in New Haven after he had been mortally wounded, police said.

Officers responding to gunshots at around 8:30 p.m. Saturday found a car crashed into a commercial building on Grand Avenue, the New Haven Police Department said in a statement.

The driver of the car was suffering from gunshot wounds and was taken by ambulance to Yale New Haven Hospital, where he was pronounced dead, police said. His name was not immediately released.

Police believe the car was parked with the victim inside when he was shot. They believe he then drove across an intersection and struck the building. No arrests have been made.