MONROEVILLE, Pa. (AP) — A 3-year-old girl died in what is believed to have been an accidental shooting in a western Pennsylvania apartment, police said.

Allegheny County police said officers in Monroeville were called to the Cambridge Square Apartments shortly after 9 p.m. Friday and found the victim with a single gunshot wound. The Allegheny County medical examiner's office said she died of a head wound and ruled the death a homicide.