Police: Fatal shooting involved man with mental health issue

APPLE VALLEY, Minn. (AP) — Officers have had several mental health interactions with the man who killed his neighbor and critically wounded a man before taking his own life at his condominium in Apple Valley, police said.

Police Capt. Nick Francis says that over the past year, officers have made seven reports relating to mental health concerns. The man's identity and those of the victims were not released.

Officers were dispatched to Morningview Condominiums shortly before 9 p.m. Wednesday on reports of gunfire and a man in a hallway with a handgun.

Responding officers found a man in the hallway suffering from a gunshot wound. He was taken to the hospital in critical condition. Francis says he had surgery and is expected to survive.

Officers checked a nearby apartment and found a woman with a fatal gunshot wound.

Officers on scene developed information on an adult male suspect who lives in a condo across from the woman’s. Armed with a warrant, officers entered his condo and found him dead from a self-inflicted gunshot wound. A handgun was recovered, the St. Paul Pioneer Press reported.

Francis said it's not yet known what sparked the shooting.