Officials: Suicide bombs rock central Baghdad, 6 dead

BAGHDAD (AP) — Twin suicide bombings hit Iraq’s capital Thursday killing at least six people and wounding over 25 others, three police officials and State TV said.

The officials said two explosions hit a commercial center in central Baghdad. Iraqi state television reported it was a suicide bombing. Many among the wounded were in serious condition and there was property damage.

The officials spoke on condition of anonymity in line with regulations.