Police: Dallas officer charged with 2 counts capital murder

DALLAS (AP) — A Dallas police officer has been arrested and charged with two counts of capital murder, authorities said Thursday.

Bryan Riser, a 13-year police veteran, was taken into custody Thursday morning and brought to the Dallas County Jail, according to a statement from the police department. Police did not immediately provide further details about the case against Riser, and a spokeswoman for the Dallas County district attorney's office said her office didn't have information on the case.

Riser joined the department in 2008 and was working as a patrol officer before his arrest. Police said he has been put on administrative leave pending the outcome of an internal affairs investigation.

Riser had not been booked into the jail as of early Thursday afternoon, a sheriff’s spokesman said. An attorney for him could not be immediately identified.