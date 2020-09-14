Police: Chemical fire shuts down Atlanta area interstate

CONYERS, Ga. (AP) — A chemical fire shut down a major Atlanta area interstate in both directions during the morning commute Monday, police said.

The fire at BioLab in Conyers led authorities to close a stretch of Interstate 20 in the area, though traffic was allowed through later in the morning, Conyers police Capt. Kim Lucas said. Conyers is about 30 miles (48km) southeast of Atlanta.

Lucas said the fire was contained, but the bigger concern was the smoke. BioLab has production and storage space for pool and spa water-treatment chemicals, the Atlanta Journal-Constitution, citing the company's website, said.

Lucas said a previous fire at the facility led authorities to advise surrounding residents to evacuate.

Rockdale County Fire Chief Dan Morgan said in a Facebook video that authorities had closed some manufacturing plants around BioLab, but there was no danger to the community.