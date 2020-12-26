Police: Baby, 1, struck in stroller by hit-run vehicle dies

NEWARK, Ohio (AP) — Authorities in Ohio say a 1-year-old baby has died of injuries sustained when her stroller was struck by a vehicle that fled the scene.

Newark, Ohio police say 1-year-old Amara White was being pushed by her grandmother on Londondale Parkway just before 3 p.m. Wednesday when both were struck by the vehicle. Police said the driver immediately drove away without stopping to provide aid.

Police said the child was taken to Nationwide Children’s Hospital and died just after 10 a.m. on Christmas morning. Her 63-year-old grandmother remains in critical condition at Grant Medical Center.

Police said a 36-year-old man was arrested at his apartment hours after the accident and the vehicle was located. The Licking County prosecutor's office is to review the case to decide whether aggravated vehicular homicide and other charges are warranted.