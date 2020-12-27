Police: Armed man shot, wounded by Hartford officer

HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) — A man was hospitalized in critical condition after being shot by an officer who had ordered him to drop his rifle and handgun in a Hartford parking lot Saturday night, police said.

Officers received a 911 call about a man with a gun shortly before 9 p.m. Saturday, Hartford Police Chief Jason Thody said in a release. They found a man in a parking lot armed with a rifle and a handgun.

Thody said the man refused to drop his weapons and was shot once by an officer. The man, whose identity was not released, was taken to Hartford Hospital.

Body camera footage from several officers will be handed over to the state’s attorney’s office, which is investigating, Thody said.