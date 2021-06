WICHITA, Kan. (AP) — A 12-year-old girl has been hospitalized after being accidentally shot in a Wichita apartment by an adult carelessly handling a gun, police said.

The shooting happened around 8 p.m. Monday, when officers responded to reports of a shooting at the Magnolia Woods Apartments, Wichita police said in a news release. Arriving officers found a 12-year-old girl with a gunshot wound to her arm and shoulder.