Police: ATF agent hurt, suspect killed in gunfire exchange

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — A shootout in front of the Metro Nashville Police Department left a Tennessee man dead and a federal agent wounded as authorities tried to take the man into custody during a drug investigation, officials said.

Corey Daniel Wellman, 40, died in Tuesday’s gunfire and an agent with the U.S. Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives was taken to Vanderbilt University Medical Center, Metro Nashville Police spokesman Don Aaron told news outlets. The agent was still hospitalized Wednesday morning, ATF spokesperson Michael Knight said.

No Nashville officers fired their weapons or suffered injuries, Aaron said.

Police said Wellman had a criminal record. He was convicted of aggravated assault and voluntary manslaughter in 2000 and several drug offenses in 2008, according to Davidson County court records.

The FBI will lead the investigation into the shooting, Agent Matt Foster said.

