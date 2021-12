DURHAM, N.C. (AP) — The six young people found shot in a stolen SUV early Monday ranged in age from 12 to 19, Durham police said Tuesday.

Officers called to a report of a shooting around 3 a.m. Monday found a Hyundai Santa Fe crashed into a utility pole into a utility pole and six shooting victims, including 19-year-old Isaiah Carrington and a 15-year-old girl who died on the scene, police said Tuesday.