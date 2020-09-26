Police: 35-year-old Topeka man killed in apparent shooting

TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) —

Topeka police responding to a call early Saturday morning about a shooting found a man suffering from what appeared to be gunshot wounds.

The victim, who was pronounced dead at the scene, was identified as 35-year-old Matthew Pressler of Topeka, police said in a news release.

The call regarding a shooting came in at about 2:45 a.m.

Police are investigating and have not released additional details.