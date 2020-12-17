Police: 3-year-old boy shot, killed in east Las Vegas

LAS VEGAS (AP) — A 3-year-old boy has died in a shooting on Wednesday at an apartment complex in east Las Vegas, authorities said.

Las Vegas police Lt. Dave Valenta said a woman called officers to the apartment Wednesday around 7 p.m.

Valenta said the child and his mother were among a group of people walking in a parking lot when a man's gun went off, hitting the toddler. The man's relationship to the child and the woman was not immediately known.

The child was taken to Sunrise Hospital and Medical Center where he was later declared dead, authorities said.

“Any shooting is tragic,” Valenta said. “But to look in the face of a 3-year-old as I just did, it doesn’t get much worse than that."

An investigation is ongoing, authorities said. No arrests had been made as of Wednesday.