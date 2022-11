COEUR d'ALENE, Idaho (AP) — Three people died in a head-on vehicle collision on U.S. 95 near Coeur d’Alene on Friday, according to police.

A Ford truck traveling north on U.S. 95 crossed into the southbound lanes and crashed into a Subaru Legacy in Kootenai County at about 5:30 p.m. on Friday, Idaho State Police said Saturday in a news release.