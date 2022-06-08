Police: 3 found fatally shot in barricaded bedroom

FAIRFAX, Va. (AP) — Three people were found fatally shot behind a barricaded bedroom door at a Virginia apartment on Tuesday, police said.

Fairfax County Police said a relative of one of the people found dead asked police to check the apartment on Mazarin Place in Fairfax, WTOP-FM reported. When officers arrived, they found the door to the rear bedroom barricaded, but when they looked into the window, they saw three bodies, police said. Officers forced their way inside and found two women and one man dead from apparent gunshot wounds, police said.