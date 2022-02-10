Police: 2 students charged in school parking lot shooting

CATONSVILLE, Md. (AP) — Two Maryland high school students have been charged in a school parking lot shooting that injured at least one teen, police said Thursday.

The shooting happened in the back parking lot of Catonsville High School around 3 p.m. Tuesday, about 45 minutes after school let out, Baltimore County Police said. A 16-year-old boy, a student at the school, was taken to an area trauma center with injuries that weren’t considered life-threatening. Detectives believe it was a targeted shooting that stemmed from an argument that began off school property earlier in the day, police said.