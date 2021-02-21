Police: 2 people shot in Denver home invasion

DENVER (AP) — Police in Denver were looking for four suspects in a home invasion that left two people with gunshot wounds.

Three of the suspects entered a home in south Denver at around 8 p.m. Saturday night and ordered the occupants to get on the ground, KUSA-TV reported.

A person then came out of a bedroom and engaged in a gunfight the one of the suspects who was armed with a semi-automatic rifle, police said. Two people in the home were shot.

The three suspects then exited the home and left the scene with a fourth person who had waited outside, police said.

One of the victims had non-life-threatening injuries, police said. The condition of the other victim was unknown.