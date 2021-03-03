Police: 2 men rob drug dealer, then one kills the other

NORFOLK, Va. (AP) — Two men robbed a drug dealer of his marijuana, but when they met later to split what they had stolen, one of the robbers shot and killed the other because of his body language, according to Norfolk police.

Police said Raphael Cuffee, 28, is charged with second-degree murder in the October shooting death of Michael Perry, 35, The Virginian-Pilot reported Wednesday.

According to police, Cuffee confessed that he and Perry robbed a drug dealer of his marijuana, but Perry kept all of what they stole. The two were to meet to split what they took, but Cuffee told investigators he felt threatened by Perry and started shooting, police said.

Officers responding to a report of a car crash found Perry in the driver’s seat of a sedan with multiple gunshot wounds. He was taken to a local hospital where he died, police said.

Four days later, a sergeant working an unrelated case spotted a car matching the description of a vehicle believed to have been involved in the shooting. Cuffee, who was the driver, was taken in custody.

A judge denied Cuffee's request to be released on bond, saying the charges were too serious. It's not known if Cuffee has an attorney.