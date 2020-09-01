Police: 2 men killed in separate shootings in St. Louis

ST. LOUIS (AP) — Homicide detectives are investigating the shooting deaths of two men in separate shootings a day apart in St. Louis, police said.

The first shooting occurred Sunday evening in the Jeff-Vander-Lou neighborhood, the St. Louis Post-Dispatch reported. Officers called to the scene found Deonta Landrum, 38, with several gunshot wounds, police said. He was taken to a hospital, where he was later pronounced dead.

About 24 hours later, officers were called to another shooting outside an apartment complex in the city’s Old North St. Louis neighborhood, police said, and found a man who had been shot several times. No other details were immediately released on the Monday evening shooting.

Police had not announced arrests in either case by early Tuesday morning.