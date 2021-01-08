Police: 2 killed in overnight crash in north St. Louis

Two people died in a crash early Friday in north St. Louis, police there said.

The crash happened around 2:30 a.m. Friday at 11th and St. Louis streets near Interstate 70, according to police. Television station KTVI reported that one person died at the scene of the crash, while the other person died later at a hospital.

Police continued to investigate the crash early Friday morning and did not immediately release the names of the victims or other details of the crash..